Evangeline Lilly declines Hugh Jackman’s X-Men offer: Here’s why

Evangeline Lilly has recently explained why she rejected Hugh Jackman’s X-Men.



Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Lilly disclosed that Jackman persuaded her to join the X-Men movie during filming Real Steel in 2011.

“Jackman was like, ‘Hey, so, the X-Men guys are asking me if I would approach you because they know that you won’t talk to anybody, and won’t do anything, and you’re not reading scripts, and no one can reach you,” recalled Lilly.

The actress continued, “They knew I was working with you and were interested to know if it would ever interest you to do an X-Men thing.”

“I was like, ‘No. It doesn’t interest me. I’m not interested,’” she recounted telling the Wolverine star.

Lilly mentioned, “I was like, I feel like such a (expletive) because I’m talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I’m telling him, ‘No that doesn’t appeal.’ Like, what?! I felt so rude!”

In addition to Jackman, Lilly also pointed out that Joss Whedon also approached her for the role of Wonder Woman, which ultimately went to Gal Gadot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lilly can be seen in the third instalment of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17.