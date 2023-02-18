Journalist reveals Harry pays a lot of attention to what is written about him and Meghan

British journalist Richard Palmer said Prince Harry's pays a lot of attention to what is written about him and his wife.

Speaking on The Daily Express' Royal Round Up, the royal correspondent said, ""I think one of Harry's biggest faults is he does pay a lot of attention to what is written about him and his wife and that's always been the case."



He recalls "I can remember being on a tour to the US with him; it was the tour where he went to Colorado to see the Warrior Games which gave him the idea for the Invictus games."



Palmer said, "It was a really interesting tour but he did say at one point during that trip that he had been looking at a story in Heat magazine and I think one of his biggest fans might have been writing for Heat magazine at the time.

The journalist said, "We were all wondering, why are you worrying about what's being said in these gossip magazines?"

He added: "I know that [Harry] used to spend a lot of time pouring over the comments from the public under online stories.