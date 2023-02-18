Here’s the real reason why ‘South Park’ roast left Meghan Markle ‘upset’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, inspired the latest episode of South Park titled, The Worldwide Privacy Tour.

The episode which aired on Comedy Central poked fun at the royal couple as it depicted “Prince and Princess of Canada” trying to escape the limelight.

According to Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, being made fun of will not help Meghan’s political ambitions via Express.co.uk.

“South Park called her a sorority girl, they called her an influencer, they even recreated some of those old sexy poses she did for magazines,” Schofield told TalkTV.

“I do think this is going to upset her because let’s not forget Meghan does associate with these high-profile political figures; Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams. She’s friends with Hillary Clinton,” she explained.

“I do think she has bigger aspirations for herself, things like this don’t help.”

The episode features the show’s main character Kyle, who is annoyed by the “dumb prince and his stupid wife” who have moved next to his home.