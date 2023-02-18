 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jin makes an Instagram comeback for J-Hope’s birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

BTS’ Jin returned to Instagram for fellow member J-Hope’s birthday. J-Hope uploaded a picture advertising his interview with television producer Jaejae on MMTG. He captioned it:

“I was on MMTG. Please go watch!

And the documentary, watch that too, please.”

Much to fans' surprise, Jin commented on that picture wishing the younger idol a happy birthday. Soon after, another member from the band, V, replied to Jin’s comment, joining in on the wishes.

The rapper held a live broadcast for his birthday on Weverse, and Jimin made an appearance there as well. During the broadcast, both the artists discussed Jin, who is currently serving mandatory military service. Before his enlistment, J-Hope and Jin would interact frequently on Instagram and the former also threw a dinner for Jin’s enlistment, birthday and Christmas.

Jin will not be taking part in any promotional activities until the end of his service around 2024. Before his enlistment, the singer released his solo track The Astronaut, co-written by Coldplay.

