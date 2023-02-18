 
entertainment
K-pop group Stray Kids have gone viral for making fun of older idol JYP

K-pop group Stray Kids have recently gone viral for making fun of the founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y Park. Stray Kids work under the entertainment company, and know the older idol quite well.

During their second world tour, the group went on to make fun of their senior throughout the show. Firstly, during the group's performance, members Bang Chan and Han performed the choreography for JYP’s latest comeback Groove Back.

Fans were entertained by the group’s antics, especially when they took their jokes a step further and mimicked the singer’s cover of Hype Boy by New Jeans.

Park went viral earlier for his short cover, and according to Koreaboo, many netizens were impressed by his moves. Though many people were amused by the personal flair he added to the choreography. Fans even made side to side comparisons of I.N from Stray Kids and JYP.

Recently, Stray Kids Went viral for doing the Groove Back challenge in support of the artist. 

