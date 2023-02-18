 
Saturday Feb 18 2023
Web Desk

Wonyoung from K-pop group IVE goes viral for covering Blackpink’s Pink Venom

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

IVE’s Wonyoung is going viral for her cover of Pink Venom
IVE’s Wonyoung is going viral for her cover of Pink Venom

Girl group IVE’s Wonyoung is once again going viral for her cover of Pink Venom by Blackpink. The group were seen in the first night of their fan concert called The Prom Queens which was held at the Olympic Park in Seoul.

According to Koreaboo, the event had a lot of great moments including the group performing their new song Blue Blood and getting close to the fans attending the concert.

They then participated in a random dance play where the girls could show off their dancing skills to songs from other groups like OMG from New Jeans, Le Sserafim’s Antifragile and WJSN’s Dreams Come True. One of the songs was Blackpink’s pre-release single Pink Venom, to which the group performed eagerly.

Netizens were soon making the clip of Wonyoung performing the song go viral. They were impressed with the young idol’s dancing skills and how well she remembered the choreography.

