Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone, and Kevin Connolly on board for upcoming dark comedy, 'Krazy House'

Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone, and Kevin Connolly are going to star in the upcoming dark comedy, Krazy House.

Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil, both serve as writer-directors of Krazy House, whereas Maarten Swart, Kaap Holland Film, serves as producer of it, in a co-production with Haars and van der Kuil.

According to Deadline, the cast is rounded out by Gaite Jansen, Walt Klink, Jan Bijvoet, Chris Peters, and Matti Stooker.

Frost, who is leading the film alongside Silverstone and Connolly, said, "Krazy House has been a completely bonkers project to be a part of and I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it."

"Krazy House follows religious homemaker Bernie (Frost) and his sitcom family. When Russian workers in Bernie’s house turn out to be wanted criminals, they make Bernie and his family tear the place up in search of some old hidden loot. In order to free himself, Bernie has to man up and save his imprisoned family, while slowly going crazy," cited from The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie recently ended production in Amsterdam. 

