Sunday Feb 19 2023
Hugh Jackman claims Australia will break with British royal family

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Hugh Jackman has predicted that Australia will break with the British royal family and become a Republic soon.

The actor has apparently warned King Charles of losing some of his realm in the future.

The X Men star, in conversation with the BBC, has claimed that such a move would be "inevitable" and a "natural part of evolution." The actor's claims seems to be a warning to the British monarchy.

Jackman, whose parents are both British by birth, told the the media outlet that he remembers being a child celebrating royal events such as the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer.

"We had Champagne… there was no bunting at our house but if my dad could have found it there would have been."

The American actor says he has "no ill will" to any members of the royal family, adding that he had met the late Queen Elizabeth on several occasions as well her son, now King Charles.

Hugh Michael Jackman, who is an Australian actor, landed his breakthrough role as Logan / Wolverine in the X-Men film series, a role that earned him the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel character", until his record was surpassed in 2021.

