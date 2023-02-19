Rihanna shares she and A$AP Rocky never hired a nanny for their son

Rihanna has revealed that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, spent some quality solo time with their baby boy during the first few days following his birth.

The Diamonds songstress, 34, shared that they opted not to get a nanny for their son after he was born.

Rihanna reflected on welcoming her nine-month old, who was born in May 2022, during a recent interview with British Vogue, which featured her and her family on the cover of the magazine’s latest issue.

The Umbrella singer, during the conversation, spoke about the day she gave birth to her baby, and revealed that when she brought him home, she hadn’t hired a nanny to help look after him.

“We came home, cold turkey, had no one,” Riri recalled. “It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

Rihanna got candid about motherhood, sharing that it was a “beautiful” experience that she felt “blessed” to have.

Riri announced her second pregnancy during super hit Super Bowl Halftime performance.