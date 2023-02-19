Prince Harry’s victimhood is ‘destructive and disabling’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry needs to “stop being a victim, get some really supportive and effective help, and move forward.”



This admission has been made by the author of author of Learning How to Leave, Dr. Michael Acton.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

There, Acton claimed, “With this pity story, he really needs to stop being a victim, get some really supportive and effective help, and move forward with his life in a positive and loving and kind way.”

“And although he’s saying, ‘This happened and that happened,’ this isn’t positive and kind. It’s destructive, it’s disabling,” Acton also added before signing off.