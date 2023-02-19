Royal family popularity drops ahead of King Charles coronation

The British royal family suffered a major blow this week ahead of King Charles coronation in May.



The royal family’s popularity has plummeted on social media, it is noted.

Buckingham Palace official Instagram handle, which shares updates about King Charles and senior members of the royal family official engagements, followers have dropped from 13 million to 12.9 million this week.

The official Instagram handle is currently followed by 12.9 million with 4,148 posts.

The social media handle itself is following 49 people and organizations.

Meanwhile, in its latest post, the palace disclosed that 12 newly commissioned pieces of music will be performed at the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey London, showcasing musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.



