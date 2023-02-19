 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family popularity drops ahead of King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Royal family popularity drops ahead of King Charles coronation

The British royal family suffered a major blow this week ahead of King Charles coronation in May.

The royal family’s popularity has plummeted on social media, it is noted.

Royal family popularity drops ahead of King Charles coronation

Buckingham Palace official Instagram handle, which shares updates about King Charles and senior members of the royal family official engagements, followers have dropped from 13 million to 12.9 million this week.

The official Instagram handle is currently followed by 12.9 million with 4,148 posts.

Royal family popularity drops ahead of King Charles coronation

The social media handle itself is following 49 people and organizations.

Meanwhile, in its latest post, the palace disclosed that 12 newly commissioned pieces of music will be performed at the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey London, showcasing musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.


More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Adele and Ed Sheeran decline royal invitation to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Adele and Ed Sheeran decline royal invitation to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Bens Barnes’ Darkling to get ‘very gaslighty’

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Bens Barnes’ Darkling to get ‘very gaslighty’
'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd calls matching Jonathan Majors size: 'Pointless'

'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd calls matching Jonathan Majors size: 'Pointless'
Jack Nicholson 'secret daughter' breaks silence

Jack Nicholson 'secret daughter' breaks silence
Judi Dench shares update on 'deteriorating eyesight'

Judi Dench shares update on 'deteriorating eyesight'
German director 'sacked' after dog poo attack on critic's face

German director 'sacked' after dog poo attack on critic's face
Kate Middleton ‘only hugs people she likes’

Kate Middleton ‘only hugs people she likes’
Prince Harry needs therapy to know if ‘he’s been manipulated’

Prince Harry needs therapy to know if ‘he’s been manipulated’
Kylie Jenner takes son Aire on first Disneyland trip with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner takes son Aire on first Disneyland trip with daughter Stormi