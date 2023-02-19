 
Sunday Feb 19 2023
Jack Nicholson 'secret daughter' breaks silence

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Tessa Gourin, alleged daughter of megastar Jack Nicholson speaks out about her parenthood.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, she told when she was a child, her mom, Jennine Gourin, said to her, "not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad."

"I knew he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Annie's," she added.

Gourin added that the critically-acclaimed star "wasn't interested" in forming a relationship with her childhood.

"When you're a child, you don't have a choice where you're going, so if your mom is pushing you on someone who's technically your father and he agrees to see you for anywhere between one hour and a couple of days, that's where you're going to go," Gourin explained. "I don't know this person very well; we'll just say that."

The Departed actor, who boasted five children, has not publicly acknowledged Gourin as his blood.

Earlier, Gourin penned a piece in Newsweek saying she "sat on the sidelines and watched in frustration as other celebrity children have seamlessly secured roles or been signed to huge agencies."

