 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to be ‘strictly controlled’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘not to be trusted’ in the eyes of King Charles.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams issued this claim.

He started the converastion off by warning that the Firm can't afford to “trust the Sussexes for a moment” and will be kept a distance, with only weather conversations breaking awkward silences.

He was quoted telling Express UK, “We do know they are going to be invited, that does seem to be so. As to whether or not they'll come the answer is probably yes because, remember, they only get their work because they're royals.”

“As a result, they have to be seen to be involved in some form. I would think other members of the family will keep discussions with them to the weather. We know the background to this and it is not a happy one.”

More From Entertainment:

Judd Apatow savagely mocks Tom Cruise for height and age, ‘you’re 60, calm down’

Judd Apatow savagely mocks Tom Cruise for height and age, ‘you’re 60, calm down’
Twice’s sub-unit MISAMO set to make Japanese debut in the summer

Twice’s sub-unit MISAMO set to make Japanese debut in the summer
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director reacts to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise viral moment

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director reacts to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise viral moment
Kazuha from Le Sserafim mistakes bandmate Yunjin for another idol

Kazuha from Le Sserafim mistakes bandmate Yunjin for another idol
Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’

Austin Butler fondly recalls working with Quentin Tarantino, ‘we love making movies!’
Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust

Berlinale film charts Boris Becker’s career from ‘boom boom’ to bust
EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral

EXO’s Baekhyun’s interaction with Stray Kids goes viral
Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off

Amy Robach 'GMA3' replace taking temporary off
Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project?

Meghan Markle returns to social media amid reports of new project?
Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station

Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with rare glimpse of baby Malti, ‘days like this’

Adele and Ed Sheeran decline royal invitation to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Adele and Ed Sheeran decline royal invitation to perform at King Charles’ coronation