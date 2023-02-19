Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to be ‘strictly controlled’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘not to be trusted’ in the eyes of King Charles.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams issued this claim.

He started the converastion off by warning that the Firm can't afford to “trust the Sussexes for a moment” and will be kept a distance, with only weather conversations breaking awkward silences.

He was quoted telling Express UK, “We do know they are going to be invited, that does seem to be so. As to whether or not they'll come the answer is probably yes because, remember, they only get their work because they're royals.”

“As a result, they have to be seen to be involved in some form. I would think other members of the family will keep discussions with them to the weather. We know the background to this and it is not a happy one.”