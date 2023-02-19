 
Sunday Feb 19 2023
Web Desk

Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Kanye West takes shot at another pap outside police station  

Kanye West nearly picked a fight with paparazzi outside the West Hollywood police station on Valentine's Day, as per Metro.co.uk.

Earlier, the 45-year-old berated a woman for shooting him without permission. The controversial musician later threw his cell when she refused to film him.

Following the incident, the once-celebrated trailblazer was reported to the main suspect in the battery case.

Back to the pap incident, the father-of-four, donned in a black leather jacket, was seen aggressively approaching the photographer, who was at that time still taking pictures.

The conversation between the two was unclear, but it was expected to be unpleasant.

Image Credits: Metro.co.uk
Image Credits: Metro.co.uk

West and Censori's presence at the police station for what business still needs to be clear, the report added.

Meanwhile, Kanye West flying music track record gets another blemish: the top spot on Rolling Stone’s 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists list for his 2018 Ye album.

The press and industry canceled the once-celebrated musician after West launched his anti-Semitic rants.

The Flashing Lights rapper “marked the beginning of the most disastrous artistic and personal collapse in the history of popular music,” the report adds.

Despite the Chicago rapper's No. 1 spot on the list, the 45-year-old still boasted over a billion streams on Spotify in 2021

