Sunday Feb 19 2023
K-pop group Ateez’s San reveals his parents’ love story and fans are swooning

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

San shared some details about how his parents first met and fell in love
San from K-pop Ateez group recently shared a few details about how his parents first met and fell in love. According to the singer, his parents actually had dreams of each other before their met.

Then when his mother happened to walk into a bakery, she saw his father who was the man she’d been seeing in her dreams. It turns out that San’s father was a friend of a friend, and he was his mother’s first love.

He admitted that how they met has a huge impact on how he views love and the reason he loves romance is because of how romantic his family is. Apparently, even his father’s time in the military was romantic. His parents have each other’s contacts saved as “My Forever Love” on their phones.

According to Koreaboo, fans then took to social media to express their love for the story and how it’s making them believe in love as well. 

