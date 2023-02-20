 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry repents his hasty decision of attacking royal family?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry repents his hasty decision of attacking royal family?

The Duke of Sussex is seemingly repenting some of his hasty moves against the royal family amid backlash from the people.

Prince Harry seems to be fed up with his repeated nonsense about his own people as he's changing his policy and attitude towards his father King Charles, brother Prince William and other members of the royal family,  a source has claimed.

King Charles III's younger son also regrets his decision of quitting the royal job for his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, according to the same source.

Some royal commentators have also been accusing Meghan of driving a wedge between Harry and the royal family since the couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US to live a life of their choice.

"Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo," Kinsey Schofield previously told the Mirror.

The things went worst when the couple made serious allegations on royal family during their tell-all interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey and continued discussing their royal life and relationship with family members.

After receiving massive backlash from Britons and Americans Harry has realised to change his policy, but Meghan is still allegedly not backing the royal to make amends with his relatives.

The couple's Netflix series, podcasts and Harry's Spare, which undoubtedly became hits, failed to change people perception about the royal family.

Meghan and Harry, who are reportedly on the guest list, unlikely to attend the coronation of King Charles in London on May 6.

Now, Harry wants to reconcile with the royal family, and has made a appeal to the Firm to address the issues via table talks before the coronation. But the King has snubbed the Duke by rejecting his demand.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess

Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess
ITV bosses 'fear' Holly Willoughby could exit 'This Morning' after 'Queuegate' backlash

ITV bosses 'fear' Holly Willoughby could exit 'This Morning' after 'Queuegate' backlash

Netflix and Michelle Keegan shake hands over a £1m deal for drama adaptation of Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once'

Netflix and Michelle Keegan shake hands over a £1m deal for drama adaptation of Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once'
Queen Elizabeth remembered as ‘nation’s leading star’ at Baftas

Queen Elizabeth remembered as ‘nation’s leading star’ at Baftas
Matt Damon shares he's 'working' on a project about the current Ukrainian war

Matt Damon shares he's 'working' on a project about the current Ukrainian war
Cindy Crawford looks bare-faced beauty at a romantic dinner date with husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford looks bare-faced beauty at a romantic dinner date with husband Rande Gerber
Netflix to release 'Riverdale' seventh and final season in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Netflix to release 'Riverdale' seventh and final season in 2023: Find out the release date estimate
Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family

Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family
Royal Family could reveal Prince Harry's deepest secrets

Royal Family could reveal Prince Harry's deepest secrets
BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: 'stuff like that is hard'

BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: 'stuff like that is hard'
K-pop group Ateez’s San reveals his parents’ love story and fans are swooning

K-pop group Ateez’s San reveals his parents’ love story and fans are swooning

New Jeans’ Haerin expresses disappointment over Music Bank performance

New Jeans’ Haerin expresses disappointment over Music Bank performance