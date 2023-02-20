 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry texted Meghan Markle ‘like a teenager’ before first meeting

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry had head over heels fallen for Meghan Markle, he admits.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex recalls he could not stop texting the actress before their first official date.

He pens: “Eventually we exchanged phone numbers, and migrated the conversation over to text, going late into the night. In the morning I moved from Nott Cott to the car, without a pause in the texting.”

He added: “I sat on the bed texting like a teenager until it was time to have dinner with Sir Keith and his family. Then, after dessert, I quickly returned to the guestroom and resumed texting. I couldn’t type fast enough. My thumbs were cramping. There was so much to say, we had so much in common, though we came from such different worlds.”

Harry and Meghan eventually tied the knot in 2018.

