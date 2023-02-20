 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry to be 'strictly controlled' at King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not be given the spotlight at King Charles coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be 'strictly controlled' during the upcoming Royal event. 

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says: "We do know they are going to be invited, that does seem to be so. As to whether or not they'll come the answer is probably yes because, remember, they only get their work because they're royals," argues Mr Fitzwilliams.

"As a result, they have to be seen to be involved in some form. I would think other members of the family will keep discussions with them to the weather. We know the background to this and it is not a happy one."

He added: "Exactly like at the Platinum Jubilee, their role will be strictly controlled and they won't have much of a role. The Palace know what they are dealing with and who they are dealing with - there's no chance at all that they will overshadow the event."

