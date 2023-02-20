 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited at David Beckham’s son wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited at David Beckham’s son wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited at David Beckham’s son wedding

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were invited at the star studded nuptials of David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, with Nicola Peltz.

In messages obtained from the Transformers star’s father Nelson Peltz’s lawsuit against the wedding planners who worked on his daughter’s nuptials, it was claimed that the ex-royals were invited to the nuptials.

The monikers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allegedly mentioned in text messages by Nicola’s mother Claudia Peltz, as she was inquiring the organizers if “Megan” was invited to the ceremony.

“Did Megan get an invite,” Claudia inquired, to which the billionaire heiress asked, “Who’s megan.” In response to this, the 67-year-old sent, “And Harry.”

This exchange between the mother-daughter duo hints that the second born son of Princess Diana and King Charles along with the Suits alum were invited to the wedding.

More From Entertainment:

2023 BAFTA: Cate Blanchett reveals her Tár performance was ‘potentially career-ending’

2023 BAFTA: Cate Blanchett reveals her Tár performance was ‘potentially career-ending’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles coronation
Will Smith celebrates his special bond with daughter Willow in new Instagram post

Will Smith celebrates his special bond with daughter Willow in new Instagram post

Camilla returns to royal duties after covid diagnosis

Camilla returns to royal duties after covid diagnosis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle navigating ‘chum’ in their wake as sharks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle navigating ‘chum’ in their wake as sharks
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘embarrassing’ at BAFTA, video goes viral

Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘embarrassing’ at BAFTA, video goes viral
Austin Butler honours Lisa Marie Presley after Best Actor win for ‘Elvis’ at 2023 BAFTAs

Austin Butler honours Lisa Marie Presley after Best Actor win for ‘Elvis’ at 2023 BAFTAs
Netflix ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ rules BAFTA 2023 with highest wins

Netflix ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ rules BAFTA 2023 with highest wins
Meghan Markle’s become the ‘cartoon princess’ she ‘always wanted’

Meghan Markle’s become the ‘cartoon princess’ she ‘always wanted’
Simu Liu slams NBA celebrity look-alike segment

Simu Liu slams NBA celebrity look-alike segment
Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show

Ed Sheeran rejects claims he turned down King Charles coronation concert invitation

Ed Sheeran rejects claims he turned down King Charles coronation concert invitation