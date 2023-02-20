 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slammed for 'insulting' King Charles after 'taking millions'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently being accused of ‘parading around’ his dislike for King Charles, after filling his pockets with ‘millions of pounds’.

Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail that read, “We all know now that Harry isn't very nice.”

“You don't take millions from your father and cling to your titles while disparaging and insulting him, then tell the world — for years — that they're a family of racists before taking it all back and blaming the press for your woes while revealing all manner of your father and brother's private pain and intimate information and get to call yourself a nice guy.”

“On top of all that, we're meant to feel sorry for Meghan and Harry,” she also added before concluding. 

