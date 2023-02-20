What does Babar Azam feel about Ricky Ponting's remarks?

Undated photographs of Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting (left) and Pakistan batter Babar Azam. — Reuters/PSL/ File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reacted to the praise lavished on him by legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting by saying that Ponting’s comments were a “confidence booster” for him.



Talking to ICC Digital, Babar said: “You get confidence when a legendary player gives you a compliment and you try to be better."

"When such a huge player makes positive comments [about you], it adds to your confidence and you bear in your mind that such a huge player is saying good things about you,” the prolific batter said, adding these [senior] players have been through similar stages so they know what mind-set a younger player has.

“They have been through similar scenarios and have knowledge of the game,” he said. “So yes, I try to take these comments in a positive way and try to produce my best.”

It must be noted that Ponting had recently said that Azam’s best form with the bat and as a captain is still ahead of him.

"I think Babar’s still got a little bit of improvement to come, which is a pretty scary thought with what he’s been able to do, pretty much across all three formats over the last three, four years," Ponting had said after Babar won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year for the first time and ODI Cricketer of the Year for the second straight year.

"I love watching him play. I think there’s some room for improvement, let’s hope we see it,” the Australian cricketer added.

He also said that with a bit more experience under his belt, Azam was sure to find the right way to lead and be a very successful captain for Pakistan’s national side.

Meanwhile, Azam also shed light on the philosophy behind his captaincy on the field. “My [captaincy] style is that you have to be honest with your decisions."

“Play the team that is best for Pakistan and go with the right players,” Peshawar Zalmi captain said, adding, “When you are on the field, you have to give confidence to your players. The more you give confidence the better you can get out of them.”

“What a player is thinking and how can you put him in his comfort zone, that is what matters to me.”