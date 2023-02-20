Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny enjoy dinner date amid relationship rumors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemingly enjoyed a double date with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.

The Kardashians star, 27, and the Tití Me Preguntó singer, 28, reportedly seen together as they stepped out of Wally’s for dinner, but the two opted for separate exits on their way back.

As reported by PageSix, the Baby singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber were also spotted at the restaurant for what may be a double date.

Jenner was dressed in a matching brown leather set based on a crop top and pants, which she teamed up with an oversized leather jacket.

The supermodel finished the look with pointed-toe brown boots and a matching handbag, with her tresses styled in loose waves.

Bunny also looked equally dapper in a pair of beige trousers, a brown button down and white sneakers.

Bad Bunny, whose actual name is born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, seemingly kept a low profile in a backwards army green cap in attempt of avoiding the paparazzi.

This double date came a few days after a blind item published by a gossip blog DeuxMoi hinted that the pair might be an item.

“This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night,” the post claimed.

The account holder who also hosts the Deux U podcast, added, “I have witnesses on the scene who saw her [Jenner] leave the club,” she said on a recent episode.

“Kendall left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around.”