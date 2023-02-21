Prince Harry was afraid telling Meghan Markle ‘being Royal meant being radioactive’

Prince Harry recalls the time he asked Meghan Markle on his first date.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex touches upon asking the actress for a night out while she was still in London.

Meghan continued the conversation by asking the venue of their first day out.

“Where to meet?” she asked before Harry replied: “I suggested my place. Your place? On a first date! I don’t think so. No, I didn’t mean it like that. She didn’t realize that being royal meant being radioactive, that I was unable to just meet at a coffee shop or pub.”

He added: “Reluctant to give her a full explanation, I tried to explain obliquely about the risk of being seen. I didn’t do a good job. She suggested an alternative. Soho House at 76 Dean Street. It was her headquarters whenever she came to London. She’d reserve us a table in a quiet room.”

Harry and Meghan eventually tied the knot in 2018.