 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'only approves of free speech' if it's her own: Expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Meghan Markle only approves of free speech if its her own: Expert
Meghan Markle 'only approves of free speech' if it's her own: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded 'snowflakes' amid plans to sue South Park for featuring them.

Harry and Meghan are "the world's two biggest snowflakes, now declaring woke war on South Park," says a Washington-based commentator.

They continued: "There is no end to the whining victim mentality of Harry and Meghan, while they viciously attack the Royal Family at every opportunity."

In a separate tweet, Gardiner wrote: "Meghan and Harry only approve of free speech if it's their own. They behave like entitled woke dictators."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want to live in Windsor Castle: Expert

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want to live in Windsor Castle: Expert
Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image

Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image
Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie

Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie
Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth

Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth
Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson
Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us

Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us
Prince Harry ‘couldn’t risk being seen together’ with Meghan Markle at airport

Prince Harry ‘couldn’t risk being seen together’ with Meghan Markle at airport
Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why

Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why
Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023

Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee and other stars join together for good cause at BAFTA 2023
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle special present on 4th of July

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle special present on 4th of July
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘CV was dizzying’: ‘All part of plan’

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘CV was dizzying’: ‘All part of plan’
Prince Harry says ‘Queen’s English’ became ‘challenge’ after meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says ‘Queen’s English’ became ‘challenge’ after meeting Meghan Markle