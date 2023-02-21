 
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
Web Desk

Sonu Nigam and his team attacked during concert in Mumbai, singer registers complaint

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Sonu Nigam and teams attack incident is being investigated by the police
Amidst a musical event in Chembur Mumbai, singer Sonu Nigam and his team were reportedly attacked while getting down from the stage; the latter went to a police station to file a complaint against the act.

A video has been circulating on social media showing the singer’s team allegedly being pushed down the stage.

So far, reports say that the police officials are verifying the video and talking to Sonu to find out what exactly happened.

Reportedly, the Kal Ho Na Ho singer was walking down the stage when a few people came towards him to take selfies. As per Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prakash Phaterpekar: "Sonu Nigam was getting down from the stage when some people rushed to take a selfie. During that time, bodyguards were trying to push those people away, but by mistake, one person from Sonu Nigam's team was pushed by mistake. Nothing has happened to Sonu Nigam."

Meanwhile, his team claims that the accuser misbehaved with Nigam’s manager, reports IndiaToday.

“When Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage after performing, the MLA's son first pushed Sonu Nigam's bodyguard Hari and then pushed Sonu. Rabbani Khan, son of Sonu Nigam's maestro, was also present at this event. He fell down from the stage in the scuffle. He suffered many injuries and was immediately taken to Zen Hospital in Chembur. Sonu Nigam is shaken by this whole incident. He has not suffered any kind of injury. Rabbani's treatment is going on, the team stated." 

