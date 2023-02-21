Shawn Mendes talks ‘very difficult’ decision to cancel tour due to mental health

Shawn Mendes gets candid about the ‘very difficult’ decision he had to make for cancelling his world tur due to mental health struggles.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the singer, 24, shared that pulling the plug on his Wonder: The World Tour in July, 2022, was tricky, but was ultimately rewarding.

“The process was very difficult,” he told the outlet. “A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal.”

He added, “And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

The Summer of Love crooner noted that it has “been a lot of work” making efforts to sort his feelings, but he does feel that the process is working, and is grateful of the support he’s received.

“I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life,” he said.

“I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”

The Stitches hitmaker first postponed his tour in July, then cancelled the dates altogether weeks later. He'd kicked things off that June, and was slated to play more than 40 shows through October, per People Magazine.