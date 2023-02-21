Megan Fox first post hinted at cheating because she was ‘upset in the moment’: Source

 
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still not out of the woods yet.

According to a source that spoke to People Magazine, the couple are “still not in a good place.”

The Transformers actress, 36, returned to Instagram on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, to shut down rumours of fiancé’s alleged infidelity.

The Jennifer’s Body star had completely deactivated her Instagram account last week after hinting at a potential breakup between her and 32-year-old Kelly (real name Colson Baker).

After reactivating her account, Fox stated that there was no cheating involved in the relationship.

“There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote. “You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

The source is familiar with both Fox and Kelly. They told the outlet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle actress had initially suspected something was amiss and reacted out of emotion.

“She’s now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit,” the source disclosed. “She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment.”

The insider further added, “Their relationship is crazy and intense. Yet, it wouldn’t be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week.”

