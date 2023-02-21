 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink's Jisoo has begun filming for her solo debut MV

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Jisoo has started filming for the music video of her solo debut music video
Jisoo has started filming for the music video of her solo debut music video

Blackpink's Jisoo has started filming for the music video of her solo debut music video abroad. On February 21st, Blackpink's company YG Entertainment released a statement saying:

“The music video for Jisoo’s solo track is being filmed entirely overseas in strict secrecy. It is worth anticipating as we invested the highest production cost of all BLACKPINK videos to date.”

Blackpink shot to fame after their debut in 2016, and quickly went on to become the most successful K-Pop girl group globally. They performed at several sold out tours, broke multiple records and were the first K-Pop group in history to perform at Coachella.

They recently went on a large scale world tour for their latest comeback Born Pink, amassing around 1.5 millions fans from all around the world.

They also went on to complete around 10 concerts in Europe and 14 concerts in North America. They are set to perform at Coachella once more this year in April, along with British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park in July.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie looks uber glamorous as she steps out with daughter Zahara in NYC

Angelina Jolie looks uber glamorous as she steps out with daughter Zahara in NYC

K-pop group Twice reveal stunning teaser for new comeback: fans stunned

K-pop group Twice reveal stunning teaser for new comeback: fans stunned
‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler talks on ‘The Carrie Diaries’: ‘It had a lot of heart’

‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler talks on ‘The Carrie Diaries’: ‘It had a lot of heart’
Meghan Markle brand's future relies on her reaction to 'South Park' parody, expert

Meghan Markle brand's future relies on her reaction to 'South Park' parody, expert
Meghan, Harry to be 'kept in the shadows' if they attend King Charles' coronation

Meghan, Harry to be 'kept in the shadows' if they attend King Charles' coronation

Bella Thorne opens up on awkward fan moment at Sundance Film Festival

Bella Thorne opens up on awkward fan moment at Sundance Film Festival
David Beckham celebrates son Cruz Beckham's milestone 18th birthday

David Beckham celebrates son Cruz Beckham's milestone 18th birthday
Harry, Meghan 'South Park' roast proves their reputation's strained in America

Harry, Meghan 'South Park' roast proves their reputation's strained in America
William, Kate shaded Harry, Meghan with sweet PDA at Bafta Awards?

William, Kate shaded Harry, Meghan with sweet PDA at Bafta Awards?
Nick Jonas wraps ‘Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concerts, teases ‘WINGS’ release date

Nick Jonas wraps ‘Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concerts, teases ‘WINGS’ release date

Eminem files opposition to ‘Reasonably Shady’ podcast: It can ‘cause confusion’

Eminem files opposition to ‘Reasonably Shady’ podcast: It can ‘cause confusion’
‘The Last of Us’ Rutina Wesley gets candid on playing Maria: 'terrifying'

‘The Last of Us’ Rutina Wesley gets candid on playing Maria: 'terrifying'