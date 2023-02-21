'James Bond' could never recruit Liam Neeson: Here's why

Liam Neeson revealed that his deceased wife, Natasha Richardson, was the reason he could never take James Bond.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, “My lovely wife, god rest her soul, said to me while we were shooting Nell down in the Carolinas, ‘Liam, I want to tell you something: If you play James Bond, we’re not getting married.”



“I would tease her by going behind her back, making my fingers as though I’m holding a gun, and then [hums the James Bond theme]. I loved doing that **!

On a reporter's question about rejecting 1995’s Golden Eye offer, the Narnia star responded he was interested” but never offered the part.

The actors were in a union for 16 years until her untimely death from a head injury in a skiing incident in Canada in 2009.