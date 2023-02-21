Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar offer to 'surrender' as PTI kicks off 'Jail Bharo' movement tomorrow

PTI’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference

In the first phase of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) "Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)", the party’s senior leaders — Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar — have voluntarily decided to surrender themselves to the authorities, Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the PTI’s senior vice president said that PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi and PTI Secretary General Umar have announced voluntary surrendering before the law enforcers.

In the wake of sedition cases filed against his party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on February 4 announced "Jail Bharo Tehreek".



Chaudhry said that Khan has directed the party to kickstart preparations for the upcoming elections. He urged the PTI’s candidates to launch election campaigns in their respective constituencies.

Referring to Khan’s appearance before the Lahore High Court (LHC) a day earlier, Fawad said that the way the workers welcomed the PTI chairman has triggered uneasiness among the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.

PTI Lahore chapter President Imtiaz Shaikh announced that former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas, Muhammad Khan Madni, and Fawad Rasool, accompanied by 200 workers will voluntarily surrender themselves to the authorities in the metropolis tomorrow.

“Jail Bharo Tehreek” will begin from Lahore`s Charing Cross at 2 pm, he added.

For his part, PTI leader Hammad Azhar lashed out at the coalition government over the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023.

A day earlier, the National Assembly unanimously approved the government’s much-needed ‘mini-budget’ — a move mandatory for seeking a $1.1 billion tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Reacting to the move, the former finance minister said that bill was sailed through the NA against the law and the Constitution. Slamming Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the PTI leader said that he brought the country to the verge of economic collapse.

He termed the IMF deal “a tactic to avoid default”. Azhar criticised the ruling alliance over rising inflation in the country.

“Immediate elections are the sole solution to instability,” the PTI leader claimed and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce a date for the polls.

Amid rising inflation, economic disaster, violation of the Constitution, and torture of PTI workers, the party has no other option but to resort to court arrest, said Azhar.

More to follow...