Tuesday Feb 21 2023
Netizens defend K-pop group Enhypen’s Ni-Ki amidst bullying claims

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Netizens are defending Ni-Ki from Enhypen following claims that he has been bullying Sunoo
Netizens are defending Ni-Ki from Enhypen following claims that he has been bullying band mate Sunoo. The group recently held a live broadcast together which was enjoyed by fans overall.

However, some people took to calling out Ni-Ki for his supposed “rude” behaviour towards Sunoo. As the group were celebrating and had gotten a cake, one of the members, Jungwon stated that Sunoo should be the one to blow out the cake. However before he could, Ni-Ki suddenly pushed his hand in front of the cake. The group was surprised to see that the candles had been blown out because of Ni-Ki’s actions.

Fans took to Twitter to express how the idol’s actions were disrespectful and that he has a bad attitude. Others took to defending him instead, claiming that he had been the victim of a lot of unwarranted hate. According to Koreaboo, Ni-Ki had apologised after what had happened and admitted he didn’t think the candles would get blown out.

This incident comes on the heels of months of controversy surrounding the group concerning their treatment of Sunoo, with some fans claiming that they had been making inappropriate jokes and bullying the young idol. 

