Kate Middleton delights elderly residents as she visits Oxford House Nursing Home

Kate Middleton Tuesday visited Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, Berkshire, to help residents celebrate Shrove or Pancake Day.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she spent quality time with elderly residents at Slough. The nursing home looks after up to 34 residents. It also operates a domiciliary care organisation, Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable local residents to live independently in their own homes.

Royal family shared pictures from Kate's visit on their official social media accounts.

During her visit, Prince William's wife was briefed about Oxford House’s use of technology to stimulate and enrich the daily lives of residents. This includes an interactive sensory table, bought in 2020 in response to pandemic restrictions, and a new interactive wall which will be used to support residents with dementia.

During her visit, Kate also joined residents taking part in a pancake making activity to mark Shrove, before visiting the home’s award-winning garden to meet with staff and volunteers.

Kate looked stunning as she rocked navy and camel pieces from her wardrobe, including a camel coat, navy block heel pumps and a blue bag. She also wore a navy turtleneck and navy trousers. She accessorised with a crocodile embossed belt, a bejeweled ring and blue and gold statement earrings.