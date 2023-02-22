 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's rep quashes rumours about 'South Park'

A spokesperson of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reportedly quashed the rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would sue over a recent "South Park" episode.

On whether Harry and Meghan are pursuing legal action against the show, a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE: "It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports."

There were speculations that Harry and Meghan's legal team is seriously considering to take legal action against the show after the controversial episode, titled "Worldwide Privacy Tour" aired last week.

It centered on a "prince of Canada" and his wife that settle in the fictional Colorado town. The characters' similarities to Meghan and Harry were hard to miss from the prince's ginger hair and beard to the wife's pink outfit and hat a close match to the Duchess's ensemble at Trooping the Colour in 2018.

The show saw the cartoon couple carrying "we want our privacy" and "stop looking at us" signs as they traveled to different locations around the world.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a financially independent life, are making headlines and attracting massive spotlight with their stance against the some members of the royal family in their interviews, documentaries and Harry's memoir.

