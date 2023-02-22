Kate Hudson talks ‘feelings of failure’ after Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy split

 
Kate Hudson weighs in on her struggles with ‘feeling like a failure’, following her split from Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

Hudson got candid about everything during her appearance on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, podcast.

She started it all off by explaining, “As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years -- whether it be Chris or Matt -- I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships.”

“I knew that we'd all be happier,” she also added while taking a trip down memory lane.

“It's a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or [you] choose to leave.”

Before signing off though, she did make it clear, “I'm so grateful for the family that I have, and the relationships that I have.”

Even now “I'm so close with my ex, Matt, Bing’s dad. Like, I love him so much, and [we're] exactly where we were supposed to be, you know? I think he feels the same way about me.”


