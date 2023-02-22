K-pop group STAYC break their own record with new comeback

STAYC have surpassed their personal first week sales record with their comeback

K-pop girl group STAYC have surpassed their personal first week sales record with their new comeback. On February 21st, STAYC’s comeback Teddy Bear managed to sell over 341,047 in its first week of release, according to Hanteo Chart.

This marks a new personal best for the girl group, breaking the record for highest first week sales of 201,072 achieved by their third album called We Need Love. Although the group manages to set a new record with each of their comebacks, this growth in numbers show a significant leap in popularity and overall success.

Additionally, STAYC are currently ranked first on Hanteo’s Weekly World Chart and on the Physical Album chart after selling 286,719 copies. They also went on to claim their very first music show win for Teddy Bear on The Show.