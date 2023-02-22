 
entertainment
K-pop group TXT reveal stunning new performance video for 'Devil by the Window'

TXT revealed a striking new performance video for Devil by the Window
K-pop group TXT revealed a striking new performance video for their song Devil by the Window on February 22nd. The song is a fan favorite B-side from their latest comeback called The Name Chapter: Temptation.

The video provides fans with a brand new detailed look at the choreography and shines a new light on the dramatic element of the performance. Earlier the group also released a dance practice video for Devil by the Window.

Their latest comeback had turned out to be their best yet, becoming their best selling album in terms of first week sales, surpassing their last mini album called Minisode 2: Thursday's Child. They also became the second artists in Hanteo history to surpass 1.8 million sales on the first day of the release of their album.

Additionally, they recently went on to claim their first music show win on Inkigayo. 

