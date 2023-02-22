Camilla ‘made an excellent’ recovery from Covid

Royal family has shared updates on Queen Consort Camilla’s health, saying she has ‘made an excellent’ recovery from last week’s illness.



Health updates were shared after Camilla pulled out of a visit to a food redistribution charity with King Charles as she continues to recover from Covid.

King Charles made a solo trip instead to meet staff and volunteers at The Felix Project in east London on Wednesday morning without Camilla by his side as planned, according to Hello Magazine.

According to Metro UK, a spokesperson said: “Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness.

“However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty will not be attending today’s Felix Project engagement.

“His Majesty’s diary remains unaffected.”

Queen Consort Camilla was tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said last Monday, the second time she has caught the disease.