 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Camilla ‘made an excellent’ recovery from Covid

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Camilla ‘made an excellent’ recovery from Covid
Camilla ‘made an excellent’ recovery from Covid

Royal family has shared updates on Queen Consort Camilla’s health, saying she has ‘made an excellent’ recovery from last week’s illness.

Health updates were shared after Camilla pulled out of a visit to a food redistribution charity with King Charles as she continues to recover from Covid.

King Charles made a solo trip instead to meet staff and volunteers at The Felix Project in east London on Wednesday morning without Camilla by his side as planned, according to Hello Magazine.

According to Metro UK, a spokesperson said: “Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness.

“However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty will not be attending today’s Felix Project engagement.

“His Majesty’s diary remains unaffected.”

Queen Consort Camilla was tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said last Monday, the second time she has caught the disease.

More From Entertainment:

Korean film 'Unlocked' charts high but receives mixed reviews

Korean film 'Unlocked' charts high but receives mixed reviews
Will Smith pokes fun at himself on Tik Tok as recalls 2022 Oscars slapgate

Will Smith pokes fun at himself on Tik Tok as recalls 2022 Oscars slapgate

French fashion house names Louise Trotter as new creative designer

French fashion house names Louise Trotter as new creative designer
K-pop group Apink set to have have first comeback with five members

K-pop group Apink set to have have first comeback with five members
'The Last of Us' creator shares part 2 of game influenced creative process

'The Last of Us' creator shares part 2 of game influenced creative process
'Succession' star Jeremy Strong breaks silence on Brian Cox comments

'Succession' star Jeremy Strong breaks silence on Brian Cox comments
Oscar boss puts 'plan in action' to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Oscar boss puts 'plan in action' to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react
Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue

Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue
Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms

Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms
Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together

Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together
K-pop group Mamamoo confirmed for first ever sub-unit comeback

K-pop group Mamamoo confirmed for first ever sub-unit comeback