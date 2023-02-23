 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'seeking guidance' from 'mentors' for career shift

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Meghan Markle needs a change of direction after failed projects, says expert.

Speaking on her podcast, expert Kinsey Schofield reveals the Duchess of Sussex is trying new ways to win back public opinion.

The To Di For Daily podcast founder and host said: "Harry and Meghan thought that the book, Netflix series, and Spotify podcast would send them off in a completely different direction - a fulfilling and financially successful direction.

"We know from the Netflix series alone that they started developing some of these projects in late 2019.

"I have heard that Meghan is dissatisfied with the public and media reaction to their recent projects.

"So much so that she is seeking guidance from mentors to redirect her pursuits."

More From Entertainment:

US TV presenter takes aim at Meghan and Harry after South Park episode

US TV presenter takes aim at Meghan and Harry after South Park episode

Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation
Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?

Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?
Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
King Charles III prefers royal duty over Camilla?

King Charles III prefers royal duty over Camilla?
Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' by Prince Harry adventures with 'older woman'

Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' by Prince Harry adventures with 'older woman'
Brooklyn Beckham seemingly makes fun of Kate Middleton's attempt to make pancakes

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly makes fun of Kate Middleton's attempt to make pancakes
Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Meghan Markle ‘freaked out’ Prince William after ‘leaning in for hug’

Meghan Markle ‘freaked out’ Prince William after ‘leaning in for hug’
Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle
King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation

King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation