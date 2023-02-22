King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly won't attend King Charles III's Coronation as they have an alleged plan to steal the thunder of the historic royal event.

There are speculations that Charles could make a big announcement about the non-working royals on his big day to clear his position among his people.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have appeared to be arch enemies of some members of their own family, think their presence could damage their reputation and may add to the monarch's popularity.

The couple, according to a source, are planning to throw a star-studded birthday bash in the US for their son Archie, who would turn four on the same day.

Meghan and Harry's this move would not only protect them from the security risk and likely public mockery but also attract media attention to overshadow the King's landmark ceremony.

Archie and Lilibet's parents, according to the same source, won't let Charles and Camilla enjoy their coronation. Previously, a friend of the Sussexes said that Meghan and Harry are 'in limbo' and considering the 'million different variables' impacting their decision.

While, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said fears over security and a 'seismic drop' in popularity since the publication of Harry's memoir mean they could stay at home.

On the other hand, a source close to the Duke, told The Daily Telegraph that Harry wants to be by his father's side on 'pretty much the most important day' and hopes to salvage his strained relationship with the royal family.

