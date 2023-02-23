 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar breaks 'Guinness World Record' for taking 'most selfies' in 3 minutes

Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

During a meet and greet session with fans while promoting film Selfiee, Akshay Kumar took 184 selfies within 3 minutes breaking the Guinness World Record.

Akshay shared the photos from his record breaking event and also expressed his feelings through the caption. He wrote: “Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes :) Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday. @trzyinnovationz.”

While talking about his achievement, he stated: "I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."

Film Selfiee featuring; Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is set to hit theatres on Febraury 24, reports IndiaToday. 

