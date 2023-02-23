Pink talks ‘fame pains’ and ‘feeling protective’ of Britney Spears

Pink weighs in on the ‘overwhelmingly protective’ feelings she has for Britney Spears.

The singer broke it all down while taking a trip down memory lane, and recounting the early days of her fame.

The admissions have all been made during the star’s interview with People magazine.

There, she admitted that her ‘harsh’ childhood helped go through ‘fame pains’ with ease because she previously lived through her parents’ divorce, got kicked out at 16, and even cleaned up her act before joining Hollywood.

When asked about her experiences, the singer started by admitting, “I signed up for this life. I came into this world very resilient, very relentless, with a sick sense of humor, thick skin and a bleeding heart. So those f****** couldn't mess with me. They had nothing on my mother or my teachers.”

“I lived a lot of lives before I changed my name to Pink.”

This trait also helped the singer navigate the 2000’s, which is often branded the ‘hardest’ time for female singers, because of its misogynistic undertones.

Recounting some of her experiences in that time period, Pink recounted an instance where, “People think I was picking on Britney on [my 2001 single] 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her.”

Even now, “I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world.”

Despite not even being in touch, Pink added, “I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long.”