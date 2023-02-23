 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes hints returning to music, says he’s ready to ‘come back stronger’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Shawn Mendes hints returning to music, says he’s ready to ‘come back stronger’
Shawn Mendes hints returning to music, says he’s ready to ‘come back stronger’ 

Shawn Mendes hinted at his potential come back to the music world following his mental health recovery.

The Señorita singer, 24, has left his fans excited after he said, “I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready to start making some songs,’ which is exciting.”

Shawn, in his latest interview with Wall Street Journal, reflected on his journey of prioritizing his health and said, “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

The Mercy singer, who was forced to cancel his live shows just one week before Wonder tour last summer, after admitting he was “not at all ready for how difficult” the shows would be after the pandemic, shared the process was to maintaining personal boundaries.

“Understanding how setting boundaries does not make you an unkind person has really changed my life,” Shawn explained.

He said that the recovery process has been “the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.”

More From Entertainment:

'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal calls bulking up talks: 'Not interesting'

'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal calls bulking up talks: 'Not interesting'
Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' gears for CinemaCon screening ahead of release

Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' gears for CinemaCon screening ahead of release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t cry wolf’: ‘Spells bad news’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t cry wolf’: ‘Spells bad news’
Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'

Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'
Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond

Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond
Jennifer Lopez wishes happy 15th birthday to her twins with rare video

Jennifer Lopez wishes happy 15th birthday to her twins with rare video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should feel ‘more flattered’ as the ‘butt of a joke’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should feel ‘more flattered’ as the ‘butt of a joke’
'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'

'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'
Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman
P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'

P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'
Adele gets candid about back struggles, says a spinal disc is ‘worn away’

Adele gets candid about back struggles, says a spinal disc is ‘worn away’