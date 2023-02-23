 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years

The Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin recalled doing his character Finnick Odair in the trilogy series in the beginning of his career.

Claflin opened up on his role nearly 10 years after his franchise debut. The Hunger Games films were based on the best-selling young adult dystopian book series of the same name by Suzanne Collins.

In a conversation with Variety, the Daisy Jones & The Six actor explained how an actor with lack of confidence as a rising performer in the early days of his career was hidden behind the character's cool exterior.

"I feel a little more confident in myself and comfortable in myself. Especially with a part like Finnick, where he just exudes charisma."

He further continued, "at the time, I was shitting myself — the first topless scene I’ve ever done, you know? Oh, my God. Also, I didn’t have an accent coach in ‘Hunger Games,’ and I expletive needed one. I look back and listen to myself like, ‘God, that’s terrible.’"

The Hunger Games films not only resulted in Claflin's rise as an artist, but also paved a way for his co-stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, and Amandla Stenberg's immense international fame.

The 36-year-old actor first appeared in the 2013 sequel Catching Fire.

