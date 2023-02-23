K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie and Anne-Marie confirmed for collaboration

Minnie will be collaborating with Anne-Marie for a new song

K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie will be teaming up with American singer Anne-Marie for a collaboration on the song Expectations. The collaboration is headed by Warner Music Korea and will be released on March 9th.

The group has been gaining a lot of popularity first with their song Tomboy and now with the track Nxde. Fans are impressed by the group’s boldness with touching on topics which are seen as taboo in K-pop and calling out the over-sexualization of idols. Though they went through a rough patch in between when one of the members Soojin departed from the group.

Their track Tomboy won a total of eight music show wins including ones on M Countdown and Inkigayo. While the song Nxde did well on charts and started trending on Tiktok. The album that the song is a part of called I Love became their best selling album to date, selling triple the amount of their previous one.