 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie and Anne-Marie confirmed for collaboration

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Minnie will be collaborating with Anne-Marie for a new song
Minnie will be collaborating with Anne-Marie for a new song

K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie will be teaming up with American singer Anne-Marie for a collaboration on the song Expectations. The collaboration is headed by Warner Music Korea and will be released on March 9th.

The group has been gaining a lot of popularity first with their song Tomboy and now with the track Nxde. Fans are impressed by the group’s boldness with touching on topics which are seen as taboo in K-pop and calling out the over-sexualization of idols. Though they went through a rough patch in between when one of the members Soojin departed from the group.

Their track Tomboy won a total of eight music show wins including ones on M Countdown and Inkigayo. While the song Nxde did well on charts and started trending on Tiktok. The album that the song is a part of called I Love became their best selling album to date, selling triple the amount of their previous one.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid

Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid
Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore

Kate taking off her coat inside nursing home shows 'how far royal family has come'

Kate taking off her coat inside nursing home shows 'how far royal family has come'
Brendan Fraser returns to Hollywood with 'The Whale'

Brendan Fraser returns to Hollywood with 'The Whale'
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz
Harry, Meghan to steal limelight away from Charles' coronations, expert

Harry, Meghan to steal limelight away from Charles' coronations, expert
New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks
Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’

Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’
'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film

'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film
Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone

Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone
Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview

Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview