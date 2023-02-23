 
Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn 

Victoria Beckham will reportedly be managing her son Cruz Beckham's music career just like Kris Jenner is in charge of her daughter's businesses and careers.

The fashion designer does not want her 18-year-old boy to make the same mistakes in his career as his older brother Brooklyn Beckham, a source told Heat Magazine.

“Vic has held Cruz back for years, because she feared he would get eaten alive by the business – and she’ll do anything to protect her kids,” the insider said. “Now, she’s willing to let him start making his own career happen, but under strict supervision.”

“He’s been wanting to be a pop star since he was about five, but it’s been a struggle for Vic,” added the source. “She knows first-hand how crazy the music industry is, and she knows how fame can affect young people.”

The aspiring singer was held back by Victoria and David Beckham when he was “desperate” to become the next Justin Bieber at age 11 because they were worried he was too young to handle the pressure of being in the limelight.

“They told him that when he was 18 he could do what he wanted, and they’ve stuck to that,” the insider said, adding that now that Cruz has hit the legal age of doing whatever he wants to with his career, “Vic is trying to be as involved as she can.”

As for Cruz, he “might not be too keen on having his mum involved, but his mates in the music industry are advising him it wouldn’t be the worst thing to use his family connections to his advantage.”

“He can see the paths his big brothers have gone down – Brooklyn with the influencer/fame route and Romeo grafting via the sport route – so he now understands that his parents know what they’re talking about. He’s worked so hard on his own career.”

Before concluding, the insider said, “This is a guy going into the music world with confidence and his own fan base. No one will be able to call him a nepo baby, because he’s earned the respect of so many people in the industry.”

