 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
AFP

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

By
AFP

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Rihanna to perform Black Panther song at Oscars

Pop superstar Rihanna will perform at the Oscars next month, organizers said Thursday, just weeks after she made her long-awaited -- and visibly pregnant -- return at the Super Bowl.

The Barbados-born singer will perform her Academy Award-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the film industry's top awards show in Hollywood.

The song is competing with the likes of Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," and the current frontrunner "Naatu Naatu" from Indian crowd-pleaser "RRR."

Rihanna, 35, had not performed a live show in seven years before bringing a career-spanning medley of hits to the NFL flagship halftime show earlier this month.

She has instead concentrated on the successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands that have helped make her a billionaire -- as well raising her first child, a son, who was born in May.

Her new baby bump dominated conversation at the Super Bowl, with representatives for the singer confirming soon after the show that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

But fans hoping for a glimpse of the album she's been teasing for years were left disappointed.

"Lift Me Up" is the first Oscar nomination for Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy winner with eight multi-platinum albums.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 12.

More From Entertainment:

Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's South Wales visit released

Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's South Wales visit released

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise
Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party

Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party
Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada

Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada
Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan

Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan
Prince Harry says 'lovely' Doria was punished for being Meghan Markle mother

Prince Harry says 'lovely' Doria was punished for being Meghan Markle mother
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant
Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'

Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'
Prince Harry says 'Megologists' media knew 'more' about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says 'Megologists' media knew 'more' about Meghan Markle
King's coronation: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still waiting for invite

King's coronation: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still waiting for invite

Nothing left for Prince Harry to say against royal family

Nothing left for Prince Harry to say against royal family

Prince Andrew says he won't leave his home

Prince Andrew says he won't leave his home