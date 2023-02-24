Backstreet Boys to visit India for 'DNA' World Tour 2023

Backstreet Boys kickstarted their DNA tour in May 2019

The famous pop-band Backstreet Boys is all set to visit India in May after 13 years with its DNA World Tour.

The band will be paying a two-day tour in the country’s two most populated and famous cities Mumbai and Delhi. The DNA World Tour will be held at the Jio World Gardens in Mumbai on May 4 and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on May 5.

Backstreet Boys; McLean, AJ, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough began this musical world tour soon after the release of their 10th studio album DNA. The iconic band is expanding their tour in India on popular demand.

DNA world tour will have power packed performances that will include some hit tracks of the band namely; As Long As You Love Me, I Want It That Way, Everybody. The boys will also be performing songs from their album DNA including; Chances, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart and No Place.

Backstreet Boys started their DNA tour in May 2019. The band rocked the stages in Europe, South America and North America. Now, it’s India’s turn to enjoy the much-awaited tour, reports PinkVilla.