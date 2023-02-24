Inside Camilla’s ‘The Queens Reading Room’

Queen Consort Camilla on Thursday, joined by King Charles, brought together authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities to celebrate the second anniversary of 'The Queens Reading Room'.



The Queen’s Reading Room is a charity working to provide opportunities for the appreciation of literature among adults and children in the UK and around the world.

It was launched on Instagram in January 2021 with reading recommendations from the Queen Consort.

It began with Charlie Mackesy and his wonderfully illustrated ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’. Since then, there have been eight complete series with four widely different but equally compelling books chosen by Her Majesty, featuring in each series.

All books featured on the Queen’s Reading Room have been chosen for their educative, literary or historic merit and have been rigorously judged by the charity’s board of trustees.