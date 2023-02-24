Gigi Hadid mom Yolanda Hadid shares rare snap of baby Khai, leaves fans in awe

Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid returned to her social media after a 10-month hiatus and treated fans with super adorable family snaps, including a rare glimpse of baby Khai.

The proud grandma, 59, posted a sweet snap of the 2-year-old, whom Gigi welcomed with her partner Zayn Malik, in an Instagram slideshow, she shared with fans on Wednesday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star held the toddler as Gigi rode a horse in the three-generation photo.



“Living life, present and in the moment….”, Yolanda began in her lengthy caption.

Sharing sweet family pictures, she continued, “Maybe its the escape of the everyday struggles we all face but it also makes you disassociate from real life connections, missing out on real time conversations and blessings.”

Yolanda concluded on saying, “try to stay present, enjoy your family time, have a cup of coffee with a friend, put your phone away when you are with young children,’ adding that, “make those around you feel worthy of your time and attention so together we can see all the beauty life has to offer….”