Rihanna not happy with idea to walk down the aisle with baby bump: Insider

File Footage

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky are eager to tie the knot but the superstar does not want to walk down the aisle with a baby bump, claimed insider.

As reported by Heat Magazine, the loved-up couple was planning their nuptials when they discovered that the Diamonds hitmaker is pregnant again after giving birth to son last year in May.

A source told the publication that RiRi and the rapper are “desperate” to get married but she is hesitant about her huge baby bump.

“Rihanna and A$AP can’t wait to get hitched,” the source said. “The trouble is, Rihanna isn’t really into the idea of walking down the aisle with a huge bump under her wedding gown.”

“They can’t decide whether to quickly do it now, or wait until after the birth. On the one hand, it makes sense to wait, with so much else going on. Ri needs to take care of herself and have a relaxing, stress-free pregnancy.

“But they’re also desperate to get married,” shared the source. “They’re considering eloping in secret, or having something low-key in LA now, followed by a big celebration bash next year.”

the insider went on to reveal that Rihanna has “already postponed getting married two or three times. The original idea was to do it in spring 2021 on a beach in Barbados, but A$AP had some legal issues.”

“Then the first pregnancy happened just when they were preparing to tie the knot in California with a few friends and family. Now, it feels like they’re back at square one again.”

However, one thing that the couple has no confusion in mind is that they want to get married that too very soon. “Those two are so crazy in love and are dead set on spending the rest of their lives together,” the insider said.

“They know it’s a lovely problem to have and whatever Ri decides she wants, A$AP will go along with it,” said the source. “They’re just so happy to be adding to their family, and feeling so blessed and excited for the future. Becoming husband and wife will be the cherry on top – whenever it happens.”



